Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Markle flashed her engagement ring to reporters during the November photo call. The ring, designed by Harry, has a gold band and features a large diamond from Botswana and two smaller outer diamonds from the personal collection of Harry's late mother, Diana.
The couple talks with Dr. Laura Waters as they take part in a charity fair for World AIDS Day in December.
A shop worker in Windsor, England, adjusts memorabilia celebrating the engagement.
Markle attends a Christmas Day church service with Harry and other members of the royal family.
The couple meets well-wishers during an appearance in London in January.
Harry and Meghan watch a dance class during a visit to Cardiff, Wales, in January.
The couple meets Pony Major Mark Wilkinson during a visit to Scotland's Edinburgh Castle in February.
Crowds gather ahead of the couple's visit to Edinburgh.
Harry and Meghan join Prince William, right, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, during a Royal Foundation Forum in February.
The couple watches Coach Core apprentices take part in a training exercise in Birmingham, England, in March. The Coach Core apprenticeship scheme was designed by the Royal Foundation to train young people to become sports coaches and mentors within their communities.
Markle talks to a girl during a Commonwealth Day service in London in March. It was the first time Markle joined Queen Elizabeth II at an official public engagement.
See photos of Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee, Meghan Markle.