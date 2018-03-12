Breaking News

Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Updated 12:19 PM ET, Fri May 18, 2018

Britain's Prince Harry poses with his fiancee, American Meghan Markle, in this engagement photo released by Kensington Palace in December. The two will be married on May 19.
Harry and Markle made their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. The pair were introduced in July 2016 by mutual friends in London, Markle confirmed.
The couple poses for photos at Kensington Palace in November, after &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/27/europe/prince-harry-meghan-markle/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;their engagement was announced.&lt;/a&gt;
Markle flashed her engagement ring to reporters during the November photo call. The ring, designed by Harry, has a gold band and features a large diamond from Botswana and two smaller outer diamonds from the personal collection of Harry&#39;s late mother, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/17/world/gallery/princess-diana/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Diana.&lt;/a&gt;
The couple talks with Dr. Laura Waters as they take part in a charity fair for World AIDS Day in December.
A shop worker in Windsor, England, adjusts memorabilia celebrating the engagement.
Markle attends a Christmas Day church service with Harry and other members of the royal family.
The couple meets well-wishers during an appearance in London in January.
Harry and Meghan watch a dance class during a visit to Cardiff, Wales, in January.
The couple meets Pony Major Mark Wilkinson during a visit to Scotland&#39;s Edinburgh Castle in February.
Crowds gather ahead of the couple&#39;s visit to Edinburgh.
Harry and Meghan join Prince William, right, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, during a Royal Foundation Forum in February.
The couple watches Coach Core apprentices take part in a training exercise in Birmingham, England, in March. The Coach Core apprenticeship scheme was designed by the Royal Foundation to train young people to become sports coaches and mentors within their communities.
Markle talks to a girl during a Commonwealth Day service in London in March. It was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/12/europe/meghan-markle-queen-elizabeth-commonwealth-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first time&lt;/a&gt; Markle joined Queen Elizabeth II at an official public engagement.
See photos of Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee, Meghan Markle.