(CNN) CNN Heroes celebrates "everyday people changing the world," each of whom shows how one person can truly make a difference. Again this year, CNN encourages you to tell us about someone you believe deserves consideration by nominating them at CNNHeroes.com .

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Q: Who is eligible to be considered as a CNN Hero?

A: Nominations must be in the name of a single individual, at least 13 years of age, whose accomplishment occurred (or continued) after December 1, 2017. Groups and organizations are ineligible for consideration. Self-nominations will not be accepted. For complete details on eligibility requirements and other rules governing selection of CNN Heroes, please read our legal disclosures.

Q: How will I know if my hero is selected?

A: Because of the high volume of nominations received, we cannot respond individually to each submission. However, if your nomination advances, we will contact you and your nominee through the contact information you provide.

Q: What if I don't know my nominee's address, email and telephone number?

A: Please make every effort to provide as much contact information as possible. We require either an email address or telephone number so we may quickly contact your nominee to obtain permission for consideration as a CNN Hero.

Q: May I submit additional supporting information about my nominee?

A: There's space at the end of the form to provide links to articles or websites with more information about your hero. Please do not send additional material unless requested.

Q: May I nominate my hero more than once?

A: Please don't. One well-written nomination is enough. We discourage campaigns in support of one or more individuals, and the number of submissions on their behalf has no bearing on selection.

Q: May I mail or fax my nomination?

A: No. All nominations must be submitted online through our website.

Q: What if my nomination form is rejected?

A: When filling out your form, please note that certain information is required. Those fields are marked with an asterisk (*).

CNN is not responsible for technical problems that may prevent your submission from being successfully transmitted. You may wish to first write and save the answers to essay questions in a word-processing document. That way, if you need to resubmit your nomination, you can cut and paste those answers into the form and avoid having to rewrite them.

Q: When is this year's 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'?

A: Sunday, December 9 at 8p.m. ET. The live, global telecast will again air from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Q: Can I buy tickets to the show?

Unfortunately, seating is limited and by invitation only.

HOW TO NOMINATE A CNN HERO

It's easy to nominate your hero as a CNN Hero.