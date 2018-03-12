Northeast braces for third storm in under two weeks

(CNN) The northeastern United States is bracing for its third significant winter storm in less than two weeks, with the potential for heavy snow from New York to Maine.

The storm is poised to bring gusty winds, minor coastal flooding and areas of snow, heaviest in New England, the National Weather Service says.

The weather system caused severe weather across the Gulf Coast Sunday but Monday it is expected to move off the East Coast, and turn into a nor'easter, threatening areas further north.

Updated snowfall forecast maps with the total snowfall through Wednesday, as well as the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect tonight through Monday evening, and the Winter Storm Watches in effect for Monday evening into Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/NTm2VD81tz — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) March 12, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches from Long Island to Maine , forecasting snow from Monday evening, spreading into far northern Maine by late afternoon Tuesday. Localized amounts greater than 20 inches are possible in some areas, the NWS says.

It warned residents there could be difficult travel conditions during the morning commute on Tuesday.