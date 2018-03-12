Reporter, tourist and firefighter among NYC helicopter crash victims

(CNN) A young news reporter, a firefighter and a tourist from Argentina were among the five passengers who died in a helicopter crash in New York's East River on Sunday night.

The victims were on board a Liberty Helicopters aircraft that had been chartered for a private photo shoot, authorities said. The helicopter crash landed in the East River, flipped upside down and then submerged into the cold water, authorities said.

When emergency workers reached the helicopter, the passengers were tightly harnessed and had to be cut out, Fire Department of New York Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. The pilot of the helicopter was able to free himself and was the only survivor.

The NYPD identified the victims as Carla Vallejos Blanco, 29; Daniel Thompson, 34; Tristian Hill, 29; Trevor Cadigan, 26; and Brian McDaniel, 26.

Carla Vallejos Blanco was visiting New York City from Argentina, the deputy consul general said.

Carla Vallejos Blanco, a tourist from Argentina, was on a vacation taking a photographic tour of the city when she was killed, according to Deputy Consul General Eduardo Almirantearena. The Argentine consulate said her family is working with the New York City medical examiner to bring her body back to Argentina.

