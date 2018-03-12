2 deadly package explosions in Austin appear connected, police say

(CNN) A pair of package explosions that left two people dead in Austin, Texas, over the past 10 days share similarities and authorities said they suspect they are connected.

The latest incident occurred Monday morning; the other on March 2. In both instances, a resident retrieved a package that blew up when it was opened.

Both packages were not delivered via any mail services and both homes are those of African-Americans.

A 17-year-old boy died Monday and a woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male died from his injuries on March 2. Authorities are looking into whether the incidents could be hate crimes, but as of now there is no evidence the victims were targeted because of their race, says a law enforcement official.

Authorities in Austin investigate a package explosion Monday that left one person dead and another injured.

"This type of crime will not be tolerated" in Austin, police Chief Brian Manley said.

