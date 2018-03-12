(CNN) When a Liberty Helicopters chopper plunged into the frigid East River on Sunday night, onlookers were stunned. But it was actually the third time in 11 years one of the company's helicopters crashed in New York.

But it hasn't said much about the latest crash, deferring to federal authorities.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York has called for the Federal Aviation Administration to suspend Liberty's license "until their safety record and the circumstances of this latest crash are fully assessed," his office said.

Here's what we know about the company's previous two crashes since 2007:

2009: Crash with another plane kills 9 people

A total of nine people were killed, including all six on board the helicopter and three on the private plane.

The FAA said the helicopter and small plane were communicating on different radio frequencies "and were not aware of each other's positions."

Three months after the crash, the FAA tightened control of the airspace, separating low-altitude local aircraft flights over the Hudson River, such as a sightseeing helicopter, from flights going through the river airspace, such as the private plane.

2007: Helicopter crashes into Hudson River

In July 2007, a Liberty sightseeing chopper suffered a rotor blade separation midflight and crashed into the Hudson River

All passengers were wearing inflatable life vests, and the pilot said she deployed pop-out floats, the National Transportation Safety Board said. The helicopter made an emergency landing in the water.

Neither the pilot nor the seven passengers were seriously injured.

2018: Details emerge from most recent crash

The pilot, 33-year-old Richard Vance, has no prior accident nor incident history with the FAA, agency spokesman Jim Peters said.

He said the Eurocopter AS350 that Vance was flying had no incident history with the FAA.