Breaking News

5 things for March 12: Gun proposals, East River helicopter crash, Xi Jinping

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:51 AM ET, Mon March 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WH unveils gun and school safety proposal
WH unveils gun and school safety proposal

    JUST WATCHED

    WH unveils gun and school safety proposal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH unveils gun and school safety proposal 02:53

(CNN)March Madness is back! Need help with your brackets? Here's info on every team in college basketball's biggest tournament. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

Gun debate

The White House trotted out new gun and school safety proposals that include arming teachers and improving background checks. But these new proposals don't include an idea that President Trump -- after the Parkland school shooting -- originally said he would support: increasing the minimum age to buy certain guns. The proposals also include the creation of a commission to look at other school violence prevention measures. But if you remember from the President's freewheeling campaign rally over the weekend, he called blue-ribbon committees just "talk, talk, talk."

    New York helicopter crash

    Read More
    Five people died when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the icy East River. The pilot, who was able to free himself, was the crash's only survivor. The copter was upside-down and submerged when first responders got to it. The victims were tightly harnessed inside the helicopter and had to be cut out. In a mayday call right before the crash, the pilot said the helicopter was having engine failure.
    Helicopter crashes in New York&#39;s East River
    Helicopter crashes in New York's East River

      JUST WATCHED

      Helicopter crashes in New York's East River

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Helicopter crashes in New York's East River 01:10

    California hostage deaths

    The man who killed three women at a Northern California veterans' home was bipolar and had anger issues. Albert Wong, a veteran, held three employees of the home hostage before killing them. He had been kicked out of the home, which helps post-9/11 vets get back to civilian life, after he threatened one of the women. Wong's brother said he "wanted to get back at them, talk to them, yell at them, not to kill them." The victims, who were dedicated to helping vets with mental health issues, were remembered as "beautiful people."
    Source: Gunman previously threatened a victim
    Source: Gunman previously threatened a victim

      JUST WATCHED

      Source: Gunman previously threatened a victim

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Source: Gunman previously threatened a victim 02:11

    UK and Russia

    Britian's National Security Council meets today to figure out how to respond to the poisoning of an ex-Russian double agent and his adult daughter. All signs point to Russia being involved in the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. If that can be proven, the UK government reportedly may retaliate with sanctions and diplomatic expulsions. Such moves would put UK-Russia relations at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War.
    Diners may have been exposed to nerve agent
    Diners may have been exposed to nerve agent

      JUST WATCHED

      Diners may have been exposed to nerve agent

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Diners may have been exposed to nerve agent 01:25

    China

    It's official. Chinese President Xi Jinping can serve for the rest of his life if he wants to. Yesterday, China's parliament voted to end presidential term limits. The country's Communist Party said the change, which sparked a backlash, was necessary to align the presidency with Xi's other posts -- head of the party and the military, which have no term limits. Xi is already being hailed as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, who ruled the country for decades.
    China clears way for Xi to rule for life
    China clears way for Xi to rule for life

      JUST WATCHED

      China clears way for Xi to rule for life

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    China clears way for Xi to rule for life 02:27

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    The kindest cut
    The busy waitress took the time out to cut an elderly diner's ham. Her kindness, with a little help from social media, helped her win a scholarship.
    Waitress&#39; act of kindness goes viral
    iyw kind act waffle house waitress trnd_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Waitress' act of kindness goes viral

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Waitress' act of kindness goes viral 01:03
    Swan song
    We haven't heard the last of Dolores O'Riordan. The late singer's band The Cranberries is putting out a final album with some of her unreleased vocals.
    Dolores O&#39;Riordan on live music and Ireland
    dolores oriordan love irish music_00014927

      JUST WATCHED

      Dolores O'Riordan on live music and Ireland

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Dolores O'Riordan on live music and Ireland 02:13
    Mission to Mars
    Seems like SpaceX can do just about anything, but can it really fly a ship to Mars next year? Oh yes, says Elon Musk.
    Should humans even try to move to Mars?
    Should humans even try to move to Mars?

      JUST WATCHED

      Should humans even try to move to Mars?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Should humans even try to move to Mars? 03:19
    Role reversal
    A Confederate monument is out and Harriet Tubman is in at a park in Baltimore near John Hopkins University.
    Should the US ban Confederate monuments?
    Should the US ban Confederate monuments?

      JUST WATCHED

      Should the US ban Confederate monuments?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Should the US ban Confederate monuments? 09:52
    I'd like to thank the Academy ...
    In the best picture mix-up at last year's Oscars, "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins never got to give his acceptance speech -- until now.
    Watch: Best picture mix-up on stage
    Watch: Best picture mix-up on stage

      JUST WATCHED

      Watch: Best picture mix-up on stage

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Watch: Best picture mix-up on stage 01:02

    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "I couldn't care less."
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling NBC's Megyn Kelly how he really feels about accusations Russia meddled in the 2016 US election.
    Putin blames Americans for election meddling
    Putin blames Americans for election meddling

      JUST WATCHED

      Putin blames Americans for election meddling

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Putin blames Americans for election meddling 01:09

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    3
    The number of nor'easters the Northeast has faced down in 10 days. The latest storm hits tonight and will bring snow and wind to New England.
    Northeast preps for 3rd storm in under 2 weeks
    Northeast preps for 3rd storm in under 2 weeks

      JUST WATCHED

      Northeast preps for 3rd storm in under 2 weeks

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Northeast preps for 3rd storm in under 2 weeks 01:27

    AND FINALLY ...

    Absolutely adorable
    Cuteness alert! Let's start this week off with something delightful, like these emperor penguins doing a selfie in Antarctica. (Click to view)