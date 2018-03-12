Judge decides grandson will get Charles Manson's body

Los Angeles (CNN) A court has decided that Charles Manson's body, after months sitting on ice, will go to Jason Freeman -- who says he is Manson's grandson.

Almost four months after Manson died at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, Kern County Superior Court Commissioner Alisa Knight chose among three competing claims -- by Freeman, Michael Brunner, who says he's the cult leader's son, and Michael Channels, a Manson friend and memorabilia collector who says he has the only valid will.

A fourth -- Matthew Lentz -- who says he is also Manson's son and has a will that only addresses Manson's estate, sided with Brunner.

The Kern County Coroner's office has kept Manson's body at an undisclosed location since his death on November 19 at age 83.

An attorney for the coroner's office said that he would alert the coroner to the ruling and that there was still a possibility one of the other plaintiffs could file a motion that would delay the turnover.

