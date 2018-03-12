(CNN) If you're looking for a double-digit seed to pick in a first-round upset, and you like learning from history, you should pick No. 10-seed Texas to take down No. 7-seed Nevada in the South region.

Here's why:

Sometimes, history tells us just as much as the numbers, which is why we've looked at the teams with the most first-round success as a double-digit seed. If history is bound to repeat itself, which team might be a good bet as a double-digit seed?

Texas and Gonzaga are the two programs tied with the most first-round wins as a double-digit seed, at five apiece. Richmond, Dayton, Xavier, and VCU each have four such wins of their own.

Those six teams' combined first-round records as double-digit seeds? 26-21, and of those six, only Xavier has a losing record:

