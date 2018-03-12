(CNN)If you're looking for a double-digit seed to pick in a first-round upset, and you like learning from history, you should pick No. 10-seed Texas to take down No. 7-seed Nevada in the South region.
Here's why:
Sometimes, history tells us just as much as the numbers, which is why we've looked at the teams with the most first-round success as a double-digit seed. If history is bound to repeat itself, which team might be a good bet as a double-digit seed?
Texas and Gonzaga are the two programs tied with the most first-round wins as a double-digit seed, at five apiece. Richmond, Dayton, Xavier, and VCU each have four such wins of their own.
Those six teams' combined first-round records as double-digit seeds? 26-21, and of those six, only Xavier has a losing record:
- Gonzaga, 5-2
- Texas, 5-2
- Dayton, 4-2
- Richmond, 4-4
- VCU, 4-4
- Xavier, 4-7
Look at Gonzaga and Texas, with a combined .714 win percentage as double-digit seeds in the first round! That's abnormally high, especially considering 11-seeds and 12-seeds, the two most upset-prone double-digit seeds, only win games at a .410 rate.
Texas rattled off a streak of three straight seasons winning in the first round as a 10- or 11-seed, from 1995 to 1997, while Gonzaga hasn't lost as a double-digit seed in the first round since 2007.
In total, 48 different programs have pulled off multiple first-round upsets as double-digit seeds:
TEAM, UPSET WINS
- Gonzaga, 5
- Texas, 5
- Richmond, 4
- Dayton , 4
- Xavier, 4
- VCU, 4
- Middle Tennessee, 3
- Tulsa, 3
- Western Kentucky, 3
- NC State, 3
- Stephen F. Austin, 2
- Georgia State, 2
- UAB, 2
- Harvard, 2
- Ohio, 2
- Weber State, 2
- Old Dominion, 2
- Northern Iowa , 2
- Siena, 2
- Murray State, 2
- Cleveland State, 2
- Arkansas-Little Rock, 2
- Manhattan, 2
- Milwaukee, 2
- Missouri State, 2
- DePaul, 2
- Rhode Island, 2
- Minnesota, 2
- Washington, 2
- Boston College, 2
- Santa Clara, 2
- Kent State, 2
- Villanova, 2
- Butler, 2
- Missouri, 2
- Detroit, 2
- Florida State, 2
- Miami (OH), 2
- George Washington, 2
- USC, 2
- Wichita State, 2
- Temple, 2
- Tulane, 2
- Loyola Marymount, 2
- LSU, 2
- Auburn, 2
- Maryland, 2
- Purdue, 2
Of these 48 teams, there are five in this year's bracket, and the following are in as double-digit seeds: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Nevada, No. 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 West Virginia, and No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Arkansas. If you'd like to rely on history when picking your first-round double-digit upset, those are your choices.
Their combined records as double-digit seeds is a serviceable 13-17, in this order:
- Texas, 5-2
- Georgia State, 2-1
- Stephen F. Austin, 2-2
- Butler, 2-3
- Murray State, 2-9
If you take out Murray State, which has a long history of double-digit seeding, the other four teams have an 11-8 record, so you're picking with history on your side.
Texas, considering the nature of the 10-7 matchup and the Longhorns' history with a double-digit seed, would seem to be the best option at the moment.
But if you're looking for another choice, how about Georgia State? The Panthers are 2-3 all-time in the tournament, and while it'll be tough to pick against a strong Cincinnati team, eight 15-seeds have won since 1985, so it's doable.
In any case, there's no such thing as a proven way to make the right pick. Upsets are always a little risky -- but that's the fun, right?