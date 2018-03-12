Williams sisters meet in Indian Wells

Updated 2:10 PM EDT, Mon March 12, 2018
serena and baby
Serena Williams shares scary birth experience
01:08 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
serena and baby
Serena Williams shares scary birth experience
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Williams sisters meeting in Indian Wells after boycott

Serena Williams playing first official tournament since becoming a mom

Serena leads Venus 17-11 in their meetings

CNN  — 

It appears as if Novak Djokovic faces a long and hard road back to his glory days on the tennis tour.

Serena Williams’ first official tournament since becoming a mom in September was cut short by older sister Venus in Indian Wells.

In the past, Indian Wells – which is tennis’ biggest tournament outside the majors – has had special significance for the sisters following an incident in 2001, when Venus and dad Richard were booed by spectators as they went to their seats for the Indian Wells final.

Serena was facing Kim Clijsters and although she won, fans cheered her double fault early in the match and appeared to be behind the Belgian player.

Richard Williams told USA Today he suffered racial abuse and Venus would later say “she heard whatever he heard.” Serena admitted that she cried in the locker room for “hours” after defeating Clijsters.

The fans’ reaction in California came after Venus pulled out of her semifinal with Serena just before the tussle, citing a knee injury.

“I think Indian Wells disgraced America,” said Richard Williams.

Charlie Pasarell, then the tournament director, said in the same USA Today story that he didn’t discount Richard Williams was racially abused.

Serena subsequently stayed away from Indian Wells until 2015, while Venus didn’t return until one year later.

372178 11: FILE PHOTO: Sisters Serena, left, and Venus Williams shake hands after a game 1991 in Compton, CA. Serena and Venus Williams will be playing against each other for the first time July 6, 2000 in the tennis semifinals at Wimbledon. (Photo by Paul Harris/Online USA)
The most successful family affair in tennis
01:25 - Source: CNN

Reflecting on her match with Venus that was never played at Indian Wells all those years ago, new mom Serena said Saturday: “I literally didn’t even think about it. That’s totally gone out of my mind. First of all, 17 years ago seems like forever ago. Yikes.”

Barring any late surprises, the two will indeed square off for the 29th time Monday and Serena, now 36, did recall their first duel in Compton, the Los Angeles suburb about 130 miles west of Indian Wells where the siblings grew up.

“It was in juniors,” said Serena. “I think I was, like, eight. She was 10. She beat me, beat me good. But she was really nice.

“She gave me the trophy because I was so upset. I have always been a sore loser, but she’s been really amazing. I can really learn from her.

“We have so many great memories. My favorite match against her? I don’t think I have a favorite match. I definitely don’t have a favorite match. I really abhor every time we play, but I do enjoy the battle when I’m out there. It’s just afterward I don’t like it as much.”

Close record

Few have handled Serena – the record 23-time grand slam winner – as well as Venus, as evidenced by their head-to-head record.

The sisters have often said the other tennis playing sibling is their toughest opponent. Serena leads 17-11 – and has claimed five of their past six meetings. It will be their earliest match-up at a top-tier tournament since their first encounter, Venus downing Serena at the 1998 Australian Open in the second round.

But Indian Wells marks Serena’s first tournament since beating Venus in the 2017 Australian Open final, having given birth to daughter Alexis Olympia last September and revealing to CNN she almost died afterward due to a pulmonary embolism that triggered complications.

READ: Serena wins in tennis comeback

Serena Williams prepares to enter the court as she makes her singles tennis comeback at Indian Wells, California. The American hadn't played an official singles match since winning the Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant.
Serena Williams prepares to enter the court as she makes her singles tennis comeback at Indian Wells, California. The American hadn't played an official singles match since winning the Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Facing Zarina Diyas -- who Williams had beaten in two previous head to heads -- the 23-time grand slam winner took the first set 7-5.
Facing Zarina Diyas -- who Williams had beaten in two previous head to heads -- the 23-time grand slam winner took the first set 7-5.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Williams owns one of the biggest serves in the women's game and it was working in the first set as she didn't face a break point.
Williams owns one of the biggest serves in the women's game and it was working in the first set as she didn't face a break point.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Williams was cheered on by husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (left) and longtime agent Jill Smoller.
Williams was cheered on by husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (left) and longtime agent Jill Smoller.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The 53rd-ranked Diyas trailed by a break in the second set but kept coming back. She leveled proceedings at 3-3.
The 53rd-ranked Diyas trailed by a break in the second set but kept coming back. She leveled proceedings at 3-3.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Oracle co-founder and Indian Wells tournament owner Larry Ellison (left) was another in the crowd and he watched Williams win the final three games of the match to advance.
Oracle co-founder and Indian Wells tournament owner Larry Ellison (left) was another in the crowd and he watched Williams win the final three games of the match to advance.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Williams waved as she left the court. She could face older sister Venus in the third round.
Williams waved as she left the court. She could face older sister Venus in the third round.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Serena Williams wins in tennis comeback

She admitted to feeling rusty in her first two rounds against Zarina Diyas and Kiki Bertens but a wary Venus countered: “She’s playing really well and just honing her game. When she’s missing, it’s not by much.”

When Serena is missing some of those shots, she says she isn’t being as harsh on herself as in the past with her daughter in mind.

“Olympia has tons of footage of me not being kind to myself. So I’m like, ‘Okay, I need to not be so negative, even though it’s hard,” she said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Serena Williams (R) of the USA celebrates with her father Richard Williams and sister Venus Williams after her Ladies? Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
A rare audience with Richard Williams
05:11 - Source: CNN

Visit our tennis page for more tennis stories

“Yeah, I have come so far. There were moments literally when I’m in the hospital bed and I just think about that. And I go, ‘Serena, you’re doing good, you’re doing good no matter what. So I think that’s helping me out, too.’”

Related