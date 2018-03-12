Story highlights Greek football preisdent invades pitch with gun in waistband

Greek minister says 'tough decisions' will be made

Arrest warrant reportedly issued for owner

(CNN) A leading European league has been suspended after a key game ended in chaos Sunday when the president of a Greek club entered the pitch during the match with a handgun holstered on his waist.

The incident occurred in a Greek Superleague match between rivals PAOK and AEK Athens, after the referee disallowed a last-minute goal by PAOK defender Fernando Varela.

With confusion surrounding whether the goal had been awarded or not, PAOK president Ivan Savvidis walked onto the pitch accompanied by bodyguards wearing a handgun in a holster on his waist. The match was subsequently abandoned as Savvidis was escorted from the field.

"We have decided to suspend the Championship indefinitely," Greece's Deputy Culture and Sports Minister Georgios Vassiliadis told National Greek broadcaster ERT following a meeting with the Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"We are in communication with UEFA and the Championship will not resume unless there is a new and clear framework agreed by everyone so we can move forward with rules and regulations. We are not going back, we continue the fight for transparency and a better football."