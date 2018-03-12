Breaking News

What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos

Updated 9:03 PM ET, Mon March 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

DePaul forward Mart&#39;e Grays makes a &quot;confetti angel&quot; after her team won the Big East basketball tournament on Tuesday, March 6.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
DePaul forward Mart'e Grays makes a "confetti angel" after her team won the Big East basketball tournament on Tuesday, March 6.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Tiger Woods plays a shot during the first round of the Valspar Championship on Thursday, March 8. He finished the tournament tied for second, one stroke behind winner Paul Casey.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Tiger Woods plays a shot during the first round of the Valspar Championship on Thursday, March 8. He finished the tournament tied for second, one stroke behind winner Paul Casey.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
China&#39;s Chenyang Wang skis during a Paralympics race on Monday, March 12. The Winter Paralympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, through March 18.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
China's Chenyang Wang skis during a Paralympics race on Monday, March 12. The Winter Paralympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, through March 18.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
West Ham captain Mark Noble clashes with one of several disgruntled supporters &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2763661-west-ham-fans-invade-pitch-confront-players-during-loss-vs-burnley&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who ran onto the field&lt;/a&gt; during the London club&#39;s 3-0 loss to Burnley on Saturday, March 10.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
West Ham captain Mark Noble clashes with one of several disgruntled supporters who ran onto the field during the London club's 3-0 loss to Burnley on Saturday, March 10.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
Dirt flies from the car of Thierry Neuville during the Rally Mexico race on Friday, March 9.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Dirt flies from the car of Thierry Neuville during the Rally Mexico race on Friday, March 9.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
The ice reflects Norway&#39;s Sverre Lunde Pedersen during a race at the World Allround Speed Skating Championships on Sunday, March 11. Pedersen was on his way to gold when he fell during the 10,000 meters and had to settle for silver.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
The ice reflects Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen during a race at the World Allround Speed Skating Championships on Sunday, March 11. Pedersen was on his way to gold when he fell during the 10,000 meters and had to settle for silver.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
Jason Nightingale, right, scores a try for the St. George Illawarra Dragons during a National Rugby League match in Sydney on Thursday, March 8. The Dragons defeated the Brisbane Broncos 34-12 in their first match of the season.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Jason Nightingale, right, scores a try for the St. George Illawarra Dragons during a National Rugby League match in Sydney on Thursday, March 8. The Dragons defeated the Brisbane Broncos 34-12 in their first match of the season.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
The always colorful Peter Wright competes in a Premier League Darts match in Leeds, England, on Thursday, March 8.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
The always colorful Peter Wright competes in a Premier League Darts match in Leeds, England, on Thursday, March 8.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
England forward Mel Lawley, left, and US forward Crystal Dunn compete for a header during a soccer match in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, March 7. The Americans won the match 1-0 to clinch the SheBelieves Cup.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
England forward Mel Lawley, left, and US forward Crystal Dunn compete for a header during a soccer match in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, March 7. The Americans won the match 1-0 to clinch the SheBelieves Cup.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
Virginia guard Devon Hall is introduced before the title game of the ACC basketball tournament on Saturday, March 10. Virginia defeated North Carolina 71-63 and earned the top overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Virginia guard Devon Hall is introduced before the title game of the ACC basketball tournament on Saturday, March 10. Virginia defeated North Carolina 71-63 and earned the top overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
Buffalo&#39;s Victor Antipin, left, blocks a shot by Calgary&#39;s Sam Bennett during an NHL game on Wednesday, March 7.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Buffalo's Victor Antipin, left, blocks a shot by Calgary's Sam Bennett during an NHL game on Wednesday, March 7.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
Melbourne&#39;s Max Gawn, top, and St. Kilda&#39;s Tom Hickey compete for the ball during an Australian Football League match on Thursday, March 8.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Melbourne's Max Gawn, top, and St. Kilda's Tom Hickey compete for the ball during an Australian Football League match on Thursday, March 8.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Tiger Woods removes his ball from a spectator&#39;s bag after a wayward shot at the Valspar Championship on Friday, March 9.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Tiger Woods removes his ball from a spectator's bag after a wayward shot at the Valspar Championship on Friday, March 9.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
Chinese figure skater Feiyao Tang performs at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships on Thursday, March 8.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Chinese figure skater Feiyao Tang performs at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships on Thursday, March 8.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
Cristiano Ronaldo jumps onto Real Madrid teammate Casemiro as they celebrate a Champions League goal in Paris on Tuesday, March 6. Madrid defeated Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 on aggregate to advance to the quarterfinals.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Cristiano Ronaldo jumps onto Real Madrid teammate Casemiro as they celebrate a Champions League goal in Paris on Tuesday, March 6. Madrid defeated Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 on aggregate to advance to the quarterfinals.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
Toronto&#39;s Jonas Valanciunas dunks the ball during an NBA game in Detroit on Wednesday, March 7. Toronto clinched a playoff berth with a 121-119 victory in overtime.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas dunks the ball during an NBA game in Detroit on Wednesday, March 7. Toronto clinched a playoff berth with a 121-119 victory in overtime.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Mountain bikers compete in a World Cup race in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on Saturday, March 10.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Mountain bikers compete in a World Cup race in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on Saturday, March 10.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
New Orleans forward Anthony Davis, left, loses the ball during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 6. Davis still had a game-high 41 points to lead the Pelicans to a 121-116 victory over the Clippers. It was their ninth straight win.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
New Orleans forward Anthony Davis, left, loses the ball during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 6. Davis still had a game-high 41 points to lead the Pelicans to a 121-116 victory over the Clippers. It was their ninth straight win.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
Blood runs down the face of Adriaan Strauss during a Super Rugby match in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday, March 10.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Blood runs down the face of Adriaan Strauss during a Super Rugby match in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday, March 10.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
A shadow is cast on Thedrinkymeister as the racehorse clears a jump in Wincanton, England, on Thursday, March 8.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
A shadow is cast on Thedrinkymeister as the racehorse clears a jump in Wincanton, England, on Thursday, March 8.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Cross-country skiers race in Switzerland during the annual Engadin marathon on Sunday, March 11.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Cross-country skiers race in Switzerland during the annual Engadin marathon on Sunday, March 11.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
England&#39;s Barry Middleton is tackled by Australia&#39;s Daniel Beale during the final of a field hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Saturday, March 10. Australia won 2-1 to claim the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
England's Barry Middleton is tackled by Australia's Daniel Beale during the final of a field hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Saturday, March 10. Australia won 2-1 to claim the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
Fog covers a soccer field in Mainz, Germany, after fans burned flares during the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Schalke on Friday, March 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/03/06/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0305/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 25 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Fog covers a soccer field in Mainz, Germany, after fans burned flares during the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Schalke on Friday, March 9. See 25 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
23 of 23
01 what a shot 0313 RESTRICTED02 what a shot 031303 what a shot 031304 what a shot 031305 what a shot 031306 what a shot 0313 RESTRICTED07 what a shot 031308 what a shot 0313 RESTRICTED09 what a shot 031310 what a shot 0313 RESTRICTED11 what a shot 0313 RESTRICTED12 what a shot 031313 what a shot 031314 what a shot 0313 RESTRICTED15 what a shot 0313 RESTRICTED16 what a shot 0313 RESTRICTED17 what a shot 031318 what a shot 0313 RESTRICTED19 what a shot 031320 what a shot 031321 what a shot 031322 what a shot 031323 what a shot 0313
Take a look at 23 amazing sports photos from March 6 through March 12.