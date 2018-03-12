What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
DePaul forward Mart'e Grays makes a "confetti angel" after her team won the Big East basketball tournament on Tuesday, March 6.
Tiger Woods plays a shot during the first round of the Valspar Championship on Thursday, March 8. He finished the tournament tied for second, one stroke behind winner Paul Casey.
China's Chenyang Wang skis during a Paralympics race on Monday, March 12. The Winter Paralympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, through March 18.
Dirt flies from the car of Thierry Neuville during the Rally Mexico race on Friday, March 9.
The ice reflects Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen during a race at the World Allround Speed Skating Championships on Sunday, March 11. Pedersen was on his way to gold when he fell during the 10,000 meters and had to settle for silver.
Jason Nightingale, right, scores a try for the St. George Illawarra Dragons during a National Rugby League match in Sydney on Thursday, March 8. The Dragons defeated the Brisbane Broncos 34-12 in their first match of the season.
The always colorful Peter Wright competes in a Premier League Darts match in Leeds, England, on Thursday, March 8.
England forward Mel Lawley, left, and US forward Crystal Dunn compete for a header during a soccer match in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, March 7. The Americans won the match 1-0 to clinch the SheBelieves Cup.
Virginia guard Devon Hall is introduced before the title game of the ACC basketball tournament on Saturday, March 10. Virginia defeated North Carolina 71-63 and earned the top overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Buffalo's Victor Antipin, left, blocks a shot by Calgary's Sam Bennett during an NHL game on Wednesday, March 7.
Melbourne's Max Gawn, top, and St. Kilda's Tom Hickey compete for the ball during an Australian Football League match on Thursday, March 8.
Tiger Woods removes his ball from a spectator's bag after a wayward shot at the Valspar Championship on Friday, March 9.
Chinese figure skater Feiyao Tang performs at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships on Thursday, March 8.
Cristiano Ronaldo jumps onto Real Madrid teammate Casemiro as they celebrate a Champions League goal in Paris on Tuesday, March 6. Madrid defeated Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 on aggregate to advance to the quarterfinals.
Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas dunks the ball during an NBA game in Detroit on Wednesday, March 7. Toronto clinched a playoff berth with a 121-119 victory in overtime.
Mountain bikers compete in a World Cup race in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on Saturday, March 10.
New Orleans forward Anthony Davis, left, loses the ball during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 6. Davis still had a game-high 41 points to lead the Pelicans to a 121-116 victory over the Clippers. It was their ninth straight win.
Blood runs down the face of Adriaan Strauss during a Super Rugby match in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday, March 10.
A shadow is cast on Thedrinkymeister as the racehorse clears a jump in Wincanton, England, on Thursday, March 8.
Cross-country skiers race in Switzerland during the annual Engadin marathon on Sunday, March 11.
England's Barry Middleton is tackled by Australia's Daniel Beale during the final of a field hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Saturday, March 10. Australia won 2-1 to claim the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.
