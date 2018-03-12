Breaking News

Fiji fans celebrate in Vancouver where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
Kenya was the tournament's surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, it eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
Kenya was the tournament&#39;s surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, it eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
Vancouver, CanandaKenya was the tournament's surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, it eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
Australia's women continued their storming start to the season in Sydney. Tim Walsh's side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
There was more good news to come for home fans that weekend. The men eased past South Africa 29-0 in the final, with Ben O'Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
The All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, toppling Argentina in the final.
Having finished second to New Zealand in last season's overall standings, Australia's women got their campaign off to winning ways by overwhelming the US 34-0 in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Last year's world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks saw off New Zealand 24-12 in the UAE.
Sydney, AustraliaAustralia's women continued their storming start to the season in Sydney. Tim Walsh's side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
There was more good news to come for home fans that weekend. The men &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;eased past South Africa 29-0&lt;/a&gt; in the final, with Ben O&#39;Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
Sydney, AustraliaThere was more good news to come for home fans that weekend. The men eased past South Africa 29-0 in the final, with Ben O'Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
The All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/11/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-round-two-cape-town-new-zealand-haka/index.html&quot;&gt;toppling Argentina &lt;/a&gt;in the final.
Cape Town, South AfricaThe All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, toppling Argentina in the final.
Having finished second to New Zealand in last season&#39;s overall standings, Australia&#39;s women got their campaign off to winning ways by &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;overwhelming the US 34-0&lt;/a&gt; in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Dubai, UAEHaving finished second to New Zealand in last season's overall standings, Australia's women got their campaign off to winning ways by overwhelming the US 34-0 in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Last year&#39;s world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;saw off New Zealand 24-12&lt;/a&gt; in the UAE.
Dubai, UAELast year's world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks saw off New Zealand 24-12 in the UAE.
(CNN)Fiji closed in on South Africa at the top of the World Rugby Sevens Series rankings with victory over Kenya in the final of the Canada Sevens for a second title of 2018.

The Fijians dashed Kenya's hope of only a second sevens series victory with a commanding 31-12 triumph to become the first side to win two events this season.
The Pacific Islanders, who also won in New Zealand last month, only narrowly beat Kenya in a pool match and were tied 12-12 at halftime in the final in Vancouver.
    But the Olympic champion ran in three tries after the break to ease clear, avenging the 2016 loss to Kenya in the final in Singapore in 2016.
    Fiji leapfrogged New Zealand to sit eight points behind South Africa, which downed USA 29-7 in the third-place match after losing 15-21 to the Fijians in the semifinal.
    'Sense of pride'

    It certainly looked as if Kenya was intent on reversing the narrow 24-21 defeat in the pool match after Willy Ambaka opened the scoring early in the first half.
    Josua Vakurunabili leveled the score for the Fijians almost immediately, before Samuel Oliech promptly crossed the line to put Kenya back in front.
    But Kenya couldn't hold on to the lead and Sevuloni Mocenacagi crossed to level the score and set up what promised to be an enthralling second half.
    However, Fiji snuffed out any hope of a famous Kenya victory.
    Mocenacagi got his second try of the match soon after the restart, sparking a second-half rout in which Fiji scored 19 unanswered points.
    "There's a real sense of pride more than anything today," Fiji head coach Gareth Baber told World Rugby.
    "We handled ourselves well across the weekend to get to a final with Kenya, who we'd had a tough battle with yesterday.
    "It was very close at the break, we hadn't really played much at halftime but the team responded in the second half and produced the rugby that we know Fijians can and it was great to watch."

    Hong Kong bound

    Despite defeat in the final, it was a fine weekend for Kenya which also had two players -- Collins Injera and Oscar Ouma -- make it into the Canada Sevens dream team.
    Baber's attention now turns to preparing his side for next month's Hong Kong Sevens, the biggest competition in the World Series calendar.
    "We learned from last weekend, losing to USA but we knew we had to come here and get something out of it to keep pressure on the top of the table and that's what we've done," he said, referring to the semifinal defeat by USA in Las Vegas.
    "Mission accomplished as far as Vancouver is concerned and we go back to Fiji now to prepare for Hong Kong."
    England hammered Australia 31-4 to clinch fifth place, while Scotland beat Spain 25-5 to win the Challenge Trophy.