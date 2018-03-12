Story highlights Fiji wins Vancouver World Sevens event

Beats Kenya 31-12 in final

Becomes first nation to win two titles in 2018

(CNN) Fiji closed in on South Africa at the top of the World Rugby Sevens Series rankings with victory over Kenya in the final of the Canada Sevens for a second title of 2018.

The Fijians dashed Kenya's hope of only a second sevens series victory with a commanding 31-12 triumph to become the first side to win two events this season.

The Pacific Islanders, who also won in New Zealand last month, only narrowly beat Kenya in a pool match and were tied 12-12 at halftime in the final in Vancouver.

Highlights: @fijirugby put on a show to claim victory at the #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/Muvppiuf6r — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 12, 2018

But the Olympic champion ran in three tries after the break to ease clear, avenging the 2016 loss to Kenya in the final in Singapore in 2016.

Fiji leapfrogged New Zealand to sit eight points behind South Africa, which downed USA 29-7 in the third-place match after losing 15-21 to the Fijians in the semifinal.

