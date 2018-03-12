Why Trump's modest proposal on guns still might not happen in Congress

(CNN) President Donald Trump has finally outlined exactly what he wants to see from Congress on guns, and it's not much.

After weeks of talk, Trump has settled on a modest set of proposals that fall far short of the wide-ranging changes -- such as raising the minimum purchasing age on some guns or expanding background checks to gun shows and internet sales -- he promoted during a televised White House meeting at the end of February. On an issue such as guns, where both sides are entrenched, it was the President who offered the best opportunity to scramble party lines and change the conversation. Instead, Trump is promoting plans that reflect traditional Republican orthodoxy, make narrow changes to background checks and focus more on school security.

The administration announced Sunday night that it would launch a commission to study school violence and would look at ways to allow states to train teachers who wanted to carry guns. The administration also announced support for legislation sponsored by Republican Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut that would offer financial incentives to state and federal agencies to enter more data into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System -- a proposal known as "Fix NICs" -- but stops far short of the expanded background check bill that Trump promoted at the end of February.

There is little time for lawmakers to even take up the gun issue, however. The best chance for any of Trump's proposals to get pushed through is for some of them to be added to the must-pass spending bill that must be finished before the end of March. The House votes this week on a plan to give states more money for school security, and the Senate has its own plan that could potentially be included, but any addition would have to have the signoff of House and Senate Republicans and Democrats. Having a wide-ranging gun debate on the Senate floor doesn't appear in the cards right now. The Senate floor is full with the body still working through a banking deregulation bill this week and then moving on to legislation to target sex trafficking.

Many Senate Democrats have also been clear that they aren't interested in moving on Fix NICS -- the legislation Trump is promoting -- without an opportunity to get votes on more far-reaching gun proposals. While Democrats support Fix NICS, they view it as only a starting point.

