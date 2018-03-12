Actually, West Virginia isn't dismantling its Department of Education

(CNN) It's a headline that's ricocheted around social media all weekend: West Virginia's dumping its Department of Education just days after giving its striking teachers a pay raise.

It conjures up images of heartless lawmakers sticking it to heroic educators who simply stood up for their jobs. But that's not really accurate.

Over the weekend, West Virginia lawmakers did indeed pass legislation that would eliminate a state department -- the Department of Education and Arts. See, the confusion comes from the fact that West Virginia has a Department of Education AND a Department of Education and Arts.

What's the difference? The Department of Education, like most education departments in other states, basically runs the state's K-12 schools.

The Department of Education and Arts is more focused on cultural matters. It seeks to preserve and reinforce the state's cultural and artistic heritage and is responsible for the state's public libraries, public broadcasting, volunteer projects and other programs.

