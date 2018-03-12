Know who's 'afraid of the NRA'? Donald Trump.

Washington (CNN) Less than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump was mocking Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for being "afraid of the NRA" due to the fact that his bipartisan gun control proposal didn't include a provision to raise the the age to certain types of guns from 18 to 21.

"Very strong improvement and strengthening of background checks will be fully backed by White House. Legislation moving forward. Bump Stocks will soon be out. Highly trained expert teachers will be allowed to conceal carry, subject to State Law. Armed guards OK, deterrent! On 18 to 21 Age Limits, watching court cases and rulings before acting. States are making this decision. Things are moving rapidly on this, but not much political support (to put it mildly)."

So, the reason he didn't push to include raising the age to buy certain kinds of weapons was because he is "watching court cases and rulings before acting"? Or is it, as Trump goes on to note, that there is "not much political support" for raising the age?