Win or lose, Pennsylvania 18 likely forecasts bad news for the GOP in November

(CNN) Even a victory in Pennsylvania's 18th House District on Tuesday could be bad news for national Republicans.

So the real importance of Tuesday's special election pitting Republican Rick Saccone against Democrat Conor Lamb is, instead, what the results say about the strength of each party heading into November's midterm elections.

In other words, the race shouldn't be close even if the national environment was neutral. Saccone should be winning by double digits.

three Yet, the available polls show Lamb and Saccone neck-and-neck. An average of the surveys , none of which meet CNN's polling standards, taken within three weeks of the election actually have Lamb up by a point. That means this race is a tossup given the true margin of error with 95% confidence for special House election polling averages (in which there is at least two polls part of the average) being about +/- 10 percentage points.

Some of the Democratic edge may reflect people not changing their registration to align with their current feelings towards federal politics. It could also reflect some good will left towards Democrats in the district, as demonstrated by some Democratic strength in local elections.

But there's ample reason to think that Pennsylvania 18 is more of an indicator of the results in November than not. A close race there would be right in line with what other special elections have been showing so far. In the average federal special election this cycle, Democrats have been outperforming their baseline based off the prior two presidential elections by 16 percentage points.

A 16-point swing in federal elections lines up with a very good year for the Democrats in the House vote come the fall.

To match that 16 point average, Lamb needs only to come within 5 points of Saccone on Tuesday.

A close Pennsylvania 18 result would also be another datapoint to demonstrate that Republicans are losing the most ground in some of Trump's strongest areas . We know that some of the Republicans' biggest under-performances in special elections relative to the presidential baseline have been in states that flipped from Barack Obama to Trump (such as Iowa, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) and states along the Appalachian Mountains where coal had , at least at one point, played a significant part of the economy (such as Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Tennessee).

These are areas where Democrats may try to be more competitive in the 2018 midterms.