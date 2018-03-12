LePage offers job back to ex-WH speechwriter accused of domestic abuse

Washington (CNN) Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage has offered a former staffer and ex-White House speechwriter accused of domestic abuse his job back, telling radio host Howie Carr last week that he was "100% behind" former aide David Sorensen.

In the interview, LePage made it clear he believed his embattled former staffer, telling Carr, "I offered him his job back. I told him, if he wants to come back, he's got a job," but that Sorensen had declined the offer.

The Portland Press Herald reported that Sorensen had worked as a health care policy adviser for LePage. In a statement to the paper, Sorensen thanked his former boss for the support.

"I am thankful for Gov. LePage's support and the support of so many lawmakers and virtually everyone who knew both me and my accuser," adding, "Gov. LePage stands by his beliefs regardless of controversy and that is one of the many reasons why I am so proud to have worked for him."