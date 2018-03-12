Washington (CNN) The US House of Representatives is set to vote this week on a bill to give money for more security at schools, as the nation's lawmakers continue to search for legislative solutions to gun violence that can pass the Legislative Branch.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Wednesday, exactly one month after the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, on the "STOP School Violence Act of 2018," which was introduced by Florida Republican Rep. John Rutherford, a former sheriff of Duval County. "STOP" is an acronym for "Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing."

The bill would attempt to curb school violence by providing more training for school officials and local law enforcement to respond to mental health crises, as well as, among other things, money to develop anonymous reporting systems for threats and deterrent measures like metal detectors and locks.

It's the first major vote on school safety since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead sparked a nationwide debate over school safety and gun control.

The US House bill does not include any gun-related provisions. Democrats have said they will vote for the proposal, but have slammed GOP leaders for not doing more.

