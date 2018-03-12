Hillary Clinton: US does 'not deserve' Trump

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton told a receptive audience over the weekend in India that while she thought President Donald Trump played to some of Americans' worst fears, he does not reflect the country as a whole.

"No, we did not deserve that," Clinton said when asked if the US "deserves" Trump as its leader.

Clinton called the 2016 presidential race the "first reality TV campaign," and said Trump, as a bombastic "reality TV candidate," was able to win over enough of the audience to win the election.

And in comments seized on by the Republican National Committee, Clinton said she had won sections of the country with more economic output and attributed some of Trump's insurgent victory to a series of social and economic anxieties and discriminatory attitudes among his supporters.

"I won the places that represent two-thirds of America's gross domestic product," Clinton said. "So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, 'Make America Great Again,' was looking backwards. You know, you didn't like black people getting rights, you don't like women, you know, getting jobs, you don't want to, you know, see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are, whatever your problem is, I'm going to solve it."

Read More