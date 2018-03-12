Trump defends White House gun proposals that back off new age limit

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump defended Monday his administration's newly unveiled gun and school safety proposals, specifically his walkback of support for raising the age limit for certain firearms.

"On 18 to 21 Age Limits, watching court cases and rulings before acting. States are making this decision," Trump tweeted.

....On 18 to 21 Age Limits, watching court cases and rulings before acting. States are making this decision. Things are moving rapidly on this, but not much political support (to put it mildly). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2018

Trump and his press office previously said he would support raising the age limit.

"I think we'll have a great bill put forward, very soon, having to do with strong background checks ... and perhaps we'll do something on age because it doesn't seem to make sense that you have to wait until you are 21 years old to get a pistol, but to get a gun like this maniac used in the school, you get that at 18," he told Fox News in an interview that aired February 24 . "That doesn't make sense."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders subsequently told reporters: "The President still supports raising the age limit to the age of 21 for the purchase of certain firearms."

