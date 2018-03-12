Washington (CNN)Donald Trump Jr. appeared to take questions from an attentive gaggle of chocolate bunny reporters in a perspective-bending viral photo that made the online rounds Monday.
Andrew Rush, a journalist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, posted the photo, calling it an example of "the danger of campaigning at a candy factory."
Trump Jr. was at Sarris Candies in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, for a campaign stop with Rick Saccone, the Republican congressional candidate for Tuesday's special election in Pennsylvania's 18th District.
The chocolate bunny -- or perhaps rabbit -- in the photo's foreground obscures what is likely an actual journalist conducting a television interview with Trump Jr.
President Trump's eldest son appreciated the joke, retweeting Rush's photo and adding his own quip.
"The chocolate rabbit gave a hard hitting interview and was delicious afterwards," Trump Jr. tweeted.
Chocolate bunnies weren't the only tasty treat that made news from Trump Jr.'s trip to the candy store. He also demonstrated a passion for ice cream comparable to his father's, who famously shared that he gets two scoops of ice cream with his dessert instead of just one.
"The ice cream is phenomenal," Trump Jr. said.
He scooped up the ice cream while reporters asked questions, including about porn star Stormy Daniels, who has sued the President following an alleged 2006 affair. Trump Jr. did not answer that question.
He was asked if he had been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller. "I have not," he replied.
While Saccone started talking about polling and his thoughts on the Pennsylvania congressional race, Trump Jr. took several more scoops.