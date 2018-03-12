Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. appeared to take questions from an attentive gaggle of chocolate bunny reporters in a perspective-bending viral photo that made the online rounds Monday.

Andrew Rush, a journalist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, posted the photo, calling it an example of "the danger of campaigning at a candy factory."

This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/omssQlvAF1 — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) March 12, 2018

Trump Jr. was at Sarris Candies in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, for a campaign stop with Rick Saccone, the Republican congressional candidate for Tuesday's special election in Pennsylvania's 18th District.

The chocolate bunny -- or perhaps rabbit -- in the photo's foreground obscures what is likely an actual journalist conducting a television interview with Trump Jr.

President Trump's eldest son appreciated the joke, retweeting Rush's photo and adding his own quip.

