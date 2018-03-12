Justice Department rolls out new effort to counter gun violence

(CNN) The Justice Department is making a new push to combat gun violence in the wake of a string of mass shootings over the past several months by enforcing laws already on the books and asking states and other federal agencies to help strengthen the firearm purchase background check system, it said Monday.

The package of modest directives from Attorney General Jeff Sessions came as President Donald Trump formally unveiled his own school safety proposals Monday.

"No child should have to fear going to school or walking the streets of their neighborhood," Sessions said in a statement.

More specifically, Sessions has now directed federal prosecutors to "swiftly and aggressively" step up prosecutions of prospective firearm purchasers who lie on their background check forms, a federal crime that a 2016 internal department review found suffered from uneven and lackluster enforcement.

Sessions had directed the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in November to conduct a comprehensive review of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System in the wake of the shooting of churchgoers in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and to recommend changes within 60 days.

