DeVos calls on Trump to not use foul language

Washington (CNN) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Monday criticized President Donald Trump's use of vulgarity on the campaign trail to mock NBC News anchor Chuck Todd, pointing to "an opportunity and responsibility to be examples to our kids."

While campaigning Saturday in western Pennsylvania for GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone, Trump mocked the "Meet the Press" moderator, joking, "It's 1999, I'm on Meet the Press, a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd. He's a sleeping son of a bitch. I'll tell you." In the past, Trump has jabbed Todd for looking "sleepy" on Twitter.

Todd's NBC colleague Savannah Guthrie pressed DeVos on the President's remarks during an interview Monday, asking, "I wonder, as the education secretary, who's in charge of what our kids learn, what do you think of that kind of language? Would you wash someone's mouth out with soap?"

DeVos replied, "I would probably use different language myself," before calling on adults to serve as good examples.

"That would include the President as well," she added.

