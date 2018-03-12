DeVos struggles to answer basic questions about schools in her home state

Washington (CNN) Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stumbled her way through a tense portion of her interview on CBS's "60 Minutes" Sunday night, struggling to answer some basic questions about schools in her home state of Michigan and admitting that she does not "intentionally" visit underperforming schools.

"60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl asked DeVos if in Michigan, students who can't afford to leave public schools are thriving, as the secretary cites.

"Have the public schools in Michigan gotten better?" Stahl asked.

"I don't know. Overall, I -- I can't say overall that they have all gotten better," DeVos said, noting that "there are certainly lots of pockets where the students are doing well."

But Stahl notes that the secretary's "argument that if you take funds away that the schools will get better, is not working in Michigan where (she) had a huge impact and influence over the direction of the school system here."

