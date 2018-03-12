Toobin: Why the OJ Simpson interview is ludicrous

Jeffrey Toobin, CNN's chief legal analyst, is the author of The Run of His Life: The People vs. O.J. Simpson. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Did O.J. have help? That question has lingered over the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman for more than two decades. The evidence that Simpson himself committed the killing has looked ever more persuasive over the years, but Internet experts and others have long raised the question of possible accomplices, usually pointing to Simpson's son from his first marriage, Jason.

Now Simpson himself has raised the issue, in an interview from 2006 that was broadcast over the weekend on Fox.

To call the interview peculiar is an understatement. Simpson does not exactly confess to the crime, but he describes how, hypothetically, he might have killed Brown Simpson and Goldman. In the course of the interview, Simpson himself raises the possibility that he had help, mentioning a spectral figure he calls "Charlie."

So did O.J. have help? Were there any accomplices to the murders on the night of June 12, 1994?

The answer is absolutely -- positively -- not. O.J. killed his ex-wife and her friend by himself.