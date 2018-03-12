What killed my decades-old rose bush

Cape Town is enduring the worst water crisis to face a modern city, and its officials project it may run out of water next year, if not sooner. This is the next installment in Cape Town Diary, a weekly series exploring how Cape Town's water crisis is affecting the daily life of its residents. Raymond Joseph is a freelance journalist living and working in Cape Town. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) By now, residents of Cape Town have grown used to living with the extreme drought that has the city by the throat -- but every now and then something happens that makes the reality of what we are facing very personal. For me, such a moment came last week when a decades-old rose bush in my garden literally keeled over dead, a victim of the drought.

I am only the third owner of my house, which was built in 1929. This particular rose bush was planted by the first owner, who moved out over 50 years ago. And ever since we moved in, nearly 25 years ago, this rose bush has produced beautifully scented red roses year in and year out.

As a quick reminder, under drought conditions, we can only use gray water -- produced mostly from our shallow baths or quick showers -- to water our garden. But the garden is not our priority. We first use the gray water to flush toilets. Which means that this magnificent old rose bush has not been getting enough water and has literally died of thirst.

Honestly, it felt like losing an old friend.

Of course, my rose bush is not unique. Across the city, lawns are brown and dying -- and many plants are barely clinging to life. Even aloe plants, suited for drier conditions, are struggling to survive.

Raymond Joseph's dying aloe plant