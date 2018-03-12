(CNN) A wealthy Turkish socialite and seven of her friends were killed on Sunday after the airplane carrying them home from her bachelorette party crashed in Iran, according to Turkish media reports and the head of the Turkish Red Crescent.

All 11 people on board the flight from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul, Turkey were killed when the plane crashed in the southwestern Iranian city of Shahr-e Kord, the head of Iran's civil aviation office told the Iranian state-run news agency IRNA.

Mina Basaran, the daughter of a Turkish billionaire, was named in a tweet as one of the passengers on the plane by Kerem Kinik, the president of the Turkish Red Crescent.

Wreckage of the crashed jet is seen in the Kiyar district of Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province.

The plane reportedly belonged to Turkish billionaire Huseyin Basaran, owner of Basaran Holding, which is well known for its work in energy, food and tourism, finance and construction sectors, according to Turkey's Milliyet newspaper.

Mina Basaran was the eldest of his two children, and Mina Towers -- one of Istanbul's biggest construction projects -- was being handled by Basaran's company and was named after his daughter, CNN Turk reported.

