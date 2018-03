Divorced Saudi women win right to get custody of children

(CNN) Mothers in Saudi Arabia can now retain custody of their children after divorce without filing lawsuits, according to a Saudi Information Ministry statement Monday, meaning the kingdom is breaking ranks with several other countries in the region that heavily favor male guardianship.

The move comes as part of a series of sweeping social and economic reforms known as Vision 2030. Initiated over the past two years, the reforms have been spearheaded by Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Previously, a Saudi woman was required to petition courts, sometimes for years, to win custody of children after a divorce. The Saudi Justice Ministry released a circular to the courts that specifies that, barring a dispute between the parents, a mother is required only to apply for custodianship. This represents a significant improvement in women's rights in the country, even though custodianship still goes to the father by default.

Saudi women and their children walk along a street as they make their way to a celebration rally marking the 83rd Saudi Arabian National Day.

The new custody process sets the traditionally ultraconservative kingdom apart from several other countries in the region on issues of equal gender treatment in divorce. Places such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt - - influenced by traditional interpretations of Islamic law -- consider the father the child's natural guardian, and grant him complete physical custody after a child has reached a certain age.

