Why anti-opioid protesters littered a legendary New York art space with pill bottles

(CNN) On Saturday, orange and white pill bottles floated by the hundreds in the reflecting pool in front of the iconic Temple of Dendur in New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

At first glance, the Sackler Wing at the famed art museum may seem a strange place for an anti-opioid demonstration, but protesters there wanted to call to attention the link between the wing's donors and the ongoing opioid crisis in America.

So, to those who have seen the ravages of opioid addiction up close or personally, the Sacklers are inextricably tied to the drug's influence.

Saturday's protest, which involved a few dozen people, was started by Nan Goldin, a famous photographer who is also a survivor of opioid abuse -- specifically Oxycontin . As she and a few dozen protesters threw bottles into the pool , she cried "Shame!" and "Sacklers lie, people die" as a banner reading "Fund Rehab" was displayed nearby.

Read More