Story highlights Ebola, SARS and Zika also made the WHO 2018 list

WHO's plan is intended to accelerate R&D during international health emergencies

(CNN) The World Health Organization included "Disease X" in its most recent global plan for accelerating research and development during health emergencies like the Ebola, SARS or Zika epidemics.

The strategy and preparedness plan, known as the 2018 R&D Blueprint , was published last month. So what, exactly, is Disease X?

This enigmatic name "represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease," according to the WHO.

"As experience has taught us more often than not the thing that is gonna hit us is something that we did not anticipate," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "Just the way we didn't anticipate Zika, we didn't think there would be an Ebola that would hit cities."

"X" stands for unexpected, he said.