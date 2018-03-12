London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the attempted murder of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

In a strongly worded statement to the House of Commons that is likely to plunge UK-Russia relations to a new low, May said the "military grade" nerve agent used in the attack had been identified as Novichok, a substance developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

May said that the Russian ambassador has been summoned to the UK Foreign Office to explain whether the attack was "a direct action by the Russian state," or the result of the Russian government "losing control" of its stock nerve agents.

"Should there be no credible response, we will conclude that this action amounts to an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom," May said.

"This attempted murder using a weapons-grade nerve agent in a British town was not just a crime against the Skripals. It was an indiscriminate and reckless act against the United Kingdom, putting the lives of innocent civilians at risk. And we will not tolerate such a brazen attempt to murder innocent civilians on our soil. "

Sergei Skripal Yulia Skripal

Read More