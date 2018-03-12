Meghan Markle joins Queen Elizabeth at Commonwealth Day service

London (CNN) Meghan Markle joined Queen Elizabeth for the first time at an official public engagement Monday as the pair attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The event celebrates the Queen's commitment to the Commonwealth, which is made up of nearly 2.4 billion people across 53 countries.

Markle attended the event along with her fiancé Prince Harry. The two are set to marry in Windsor in May.

The Duchess of Cambridge (2R) and Prince William (R) arrive with Prince Harry (C) and Meghan Markle on Monday.

They were joined by Harry's brother, Prince WIlliam, the Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Markle's future father in-law, Prince Charles.

While Markle had not attended an official public engagement with the Queen before Monday, she has spent time with the monarch previously, notably on Christmas Day.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

