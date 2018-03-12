Breaking News

Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Dublin show due to dehydration

By Mercedes Leguizamon and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 10:33 AM ET, Mon March 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tim McGraw collapses on stage
Tim McGraw collapses on stage

    JUST WATCHED

    Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tim McGraw collapses on stage 00:45

(CNN)Country singer Tim McGraw had to cut short his set when he collapsed on stage due to dehydration at a show in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend.

McGraw had just finished his song "Humble and Kind" at the "Country to Country" festival Sunday when he slumped to his knees.
After about 20 minutes, McGraw's wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, went on stage to inform concertgoers what happened.
"He's been super dehydrated and I apologize," she said. "But I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage."
    Hill, who's touring alongside her husband, said, "We've all been a little bit dehydrated, traveling so much."
    Read More
    Dublin was one of the three stops on the Country to Country festival.
    McGraw and Hill will begin a 29-city US tour in Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.