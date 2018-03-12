Taylor Swift's 'Delicate' video decoded

Story highlights Swift debuted the video Sunday at the iHeart Music Awards

Fans have been interpreting the themes

(CNN) Taylor Swift is dancing like no one is watching in her new music video and that appears to be her wish.

The superstar singer debuted the video for her single "Delicate" at Sunday's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Swift is shown looking less than happy on the red carpet in the video, before she turns it on for the interviews.

The story that follows is one that Swift followers are interpreting as autobiographical: Swift the star, surrounded by security personnel, admirers and an out-of-control person trying to get to her.

But all that changes when she receives a note to meet an unidentified person at a bar.

