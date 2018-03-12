Scott Baio's wife has brain disease

Story highlights She tweeted about her diagnosis

(CNN) Renee Baio has revealed that she has microvascular brain disease.

The wife of actor Scott Baio shared the news after a follower on Twitter asked about her health.

"Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease," she wrote.

The disease impacts the small blood vessels in the brain, If left untreated, it "can contribute to mental decline, strokes, walking and balance problems, and dementia," according to Healthline.

Her husband also posted about her condition.