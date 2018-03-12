'Ready Player One' premiere gets cheers, despite technical difficulties

(CNN) Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" had its world premiere Sunday night. Like the classic '80s arcade games the movie references, the premiere came with a few glitches.

The premiere, which took place at the South by Southwest conference and film festival in Austin, Texas, experienced technical difficulties when the theater's sound system went down during a climatic scene in the film's final act.

Some in Austin's packed Paramount Theatre at first thought the silence was part of the movie, but quickly began to laugh and murmur once the film came to a standstill on screen. The projectionist replayed the scene, but again the sound went out, leading to a delay of about 10 minutes while those holding the festival scrambled to get it up and running again.

Though the delay meant a break in the moviegoing spell as audience members checked their phones, went to the bathroom and talked with one another wondering if they would be able to see the end of the movie, it also seemed to heighten the enthusiasm in the room. On the third try, when the sound system finally worked, there was a loud round of applause.

Steven Spielberg is here to introduce #ReadyPlayerOne at #SXSW. People are going crazy. The walls are shaking. pic.twitter.com/1m8XK5VJA3 — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 12, 2018

Spielberg, who was in attendance along with the cast, joked after the screening that the technical problems were probably "the greatest anxiety attack" he's ever had.

Read More