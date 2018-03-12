(CNN) It took 12 years for the tapes to surface, but television audiences were able to finally hear what Fox billed as O.J. Simpson's "shocking hypothetical account" of the 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

On Sunday, the network aired the two-hour "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?," in which the former NFL running back outlines how he might have killed Goldman and the mother of his two children. Simpson was acquitted of the murders, but he was deemed responsible for them in a civil lawsuit.

In the interview, Simpson described Goldman as "a guy that I didn't really recognize. I may have seen him around, but I really didn't recognize him."

At one point, Simpson referenced a friend, whom he identifies only as "Charlie," who went with him to confront Brown and handed him the knife that would be used as the murder weapon in the scenario.

"As things got heated, I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself and this guy kind of got into a karate thing. And I said, 'Well, you think you can kick my ass?' And I remember I grabbed the knife -- I do remember that portion, taking a knife from Charlie -- and to be honest after that I don't remember, except I'm standing there and there's all kind of stuff around and ..." he said, trailing off.

