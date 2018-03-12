(CNN) Actress Lynda Carter is sharing her #MeToo stories for the first time.

The legendary Hollywood figure, best known for her role in the "Wonder Woman" TV series, recounted two instances of sexual harassment to The Daily Beast in a new interview.

She insinuated that one of the men who had sexually harassed her had already been named in the wave of the #MeToo movement, saying he had victimized "a lot of people."

She declined to identify him or detail the incident.

"He's already being done in. There's no advantage in piling on again," she told the publication, adding that she'd explored legal options, only to find she had none.

