Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce new tour

Story highlights New tour kicks off in the UK

Tickets go on sale Wednesday

(CNN) Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road again.

The superstar couple announced the "OTR II" stadium tour on Monday.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, June 6, in Cardiff, UK. They'll stop in 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe before hitting 21 cities in North America.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement since a posting briefly appeared on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé's Facebook page last week for a July 30 "On the Run 2" date at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field