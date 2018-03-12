'American Idol' reboot: What's the verdict?

Story highlights Show makes its return

Viewers split on judge performances

(CNN) "American Idol" returned Sunday on a new network with new judges, but was there the same old love for the singing competition?

ABC launched its reboot of the reality series, this time around with celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

As per usual, viewers were treated to auditions in different cities (New York, Nashville and Orlando) and lots of inspiring stories about how some of the contestants came to be there.

But was it, as host Ryan Seacrest said during the episode, "off to a picture-perfect start"?

It depends on who you ask.