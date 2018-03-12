CNN 10 - March 13, 2018

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
March 13 , 2018
Today's show is jam-packed with international headlines. Russia says it's successfully tested a new type of weapon, but the U.S. is skeptical. Women in Saudi Arabia anticipate the change that will allow them to drive within months. China cements its current president's power. And we explain the secretive missions of America's "Ghost Army" during a historic conflict.
TRANSCRIPT
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10