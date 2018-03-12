CNN 10 - March 13, 2018

Breaking News

March 13 , 2018

Today's show is jam-packed with international headlines. Russia says it's successfully tested a new type of weapon, but the U.S. is skeptical. Women in Saudi Arabia anticipate the change that will allow them to drive within months. China cements its current president's power. And we explain the secretive missions of America's "Ghost Army" during a historic conflict.
