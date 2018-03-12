Meet the monthly subscription service that provides luxury at a deep discount

Story highlights Robb Vices, a luxury monthly subscription service, is offering CNN Underscored readers a complementary box when they join.

Imagine being sent a whole slew of expensive goodies straight to your door every month. Perhaps it's a box of rich chocolate paired with a handmade fondue set. Or, it could be the finest loose-leaf tea with delicate glassware and brewing accessories. That's what you receive as a VIP member of Robb Vices, a luxury monthly gift subscription service.

The story behind the Robb Vices brand is actually quite romantic. The goal is to provide subscribers a new experience with every box.

In doing so, Robb Vices comes up with a dedicated theme and then curates a thoughtful combination of related products, including items like tech gadgets, sleek music players, handmade dishware, handcrafted creations, artisanal cuisine and more. To educate members on what's inside, Robb Vices provides a magazine, describing every product, its origin and fun facts regarding what makes the items special.

For instance, the first Robb Vices creation in August of 2015 was inspired by Brooklyn's thriving food and art scene. The box, titled "Handcrafted in Brooklyn," included handmade chocolate, baked goods and bar cart accessories for the first 100 VIP subscribers.

Daniel Curtis, the founder and mastermind behind Robb Vices, says the brand tries to provide a fun mix of old and new. That means, with each box, members can expect timeless items mixed with innovative finds. Of the Robb Vices experience, he says: "What this service provides members is excitement and fun on a monthly basis. There is so much that we get caught up in in our daily lives, on our phone, at work. I think if we can deliver this excitement, fun and a reason to live in the moment, then we've succeeded with our boxes."

Starting at $84.95 per month, Robb Vices boxes make great gifts for yourself and loved ones — and the merchandise inside is worth far more than your monthly payment.

Our editors tried these boxes and certainly felt the luxury upon receiving them. In February, the "Aprés Ski" set, which included an expensive fondue set, received rave reviews from our team. Not only are the boxes presented impeccably, but the products are impressive and unexpected.

And the best part? The boxes seem to keep getting better. Next month, we're told VIP Robb Vices members will receive a top-of-the-line piece of tech. Although we can't tell you what that'll be, we can guarantee it'll be a major upgrade to anyone's living space.

