This massive sale is offering designer clothing at 85% off

When you think designer clothing, the word "affordable" rarely comes to mind. Luckily for those who are eyeing high-end goods, there's a number of websites out there that offer these pieces at a steal.

The Outnet is one of them. Since the site's launch in April 2009, it's been a go-to for fashion-forward, but still price-conscious shoppers.

Now on The Outnet, shoppers can score additional savings on top of the already stellar markdowns - we're talking up to a staggering 85% off dresses, workwear, shoes, handbags and more. Prices start as low as $8.

The women's clothing and accessories clearance sale feature designs by the likes of Valentino, Alexander Wang and Oscar de la Renta. Many of these pieces up for grabs - think flowy, seasonally-inspired skirts, floral dresses and vibrant, statement jewelry - are ideal for spring. Even better? The diversity of goods means that no matter what you're shopping for, whether it be an upcoming outfit for vacation or more professional garb for your 9-to-5, you'll find a style that suits. One thing to note is all the sales from this promotion are final.

Ahead, we've plucked some noteworthy clearance items to scoop up now.

Note: the prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

Soludos Tasseled Embroidered Leather Sandals ($18, originally $89; theoutnet.com)

Brunello Cucinelli Satin-Trimmed Checked Wool-Blend Blazer ($524, originally $3,495; theoutnet.com)

Tart Collections Reese Cutout Printed Swimsuit ($28, originally $141; theoutnet.com)

Arme De L'amour Sterling Silver Ring ($44, originally $135; theoutnet.com)

J.W. Anderson Twill Trench Coat ($274; theoutnet.com)

Marc by Marc Jacobs Big Cropped Patchwork Jeans ($70, originally $358; theoutnet.com)

Kenneth Jay Lane Silver-Tone Beaded and Crystal Earrings ($24, originally $80; theoutnet.com)

MM6 Masion Margiela Embossed Faux Patent Leather Pouch ($42, originally $195; theoutnet.com)

Iris & Ink Jane Leather-Paneled Nubuck Backpack ($140, originally $350; theoutnet.com)

Lela Rose Embroidered Tulle Dress ($374, originally $2,495; theoutnet.com)

SJYP Distressed Wide-Leg Jeans ($38, originally $255; theoutnet.com)

Haney Lace-Paneled Silk-Blend Crepe Jumpsuit ($298, originally $2,000; theoutnet.com)

Soludos Suede Ankle Boots ($22, originally $149; theoutnet.com)