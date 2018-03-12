Easter basket ideas for adults (because kids can't have all the fun)

Story highlights Adult Easter basket gift ideas for tech, fitness, tea, coffee and chocolate lovers.

Easter is typically a fun holiday for kids. With all of the Easter egg hunts and candy to enjoy, this cheery holiday reminds us of spring, sunny days and time with loved ones.

One thing we can't forget about, however, is the amazing parents, grandparents and adults in our lives. They deserve to be treated with something special. After all, many of these influential individuals have helped to shape and raise us into the people we are today.

And so, whether you're buying for your mom, dad, brother, sister, wife, husband, grandparents or otherwise, we think it's a great idea to show them your appreciation this Easter.

We've rounded up gifts for tea and coffee lovers, tech lovers, candy lovers and more.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

For tea and coffee lovers

1. Frontier Co-op Organic Hibiscus Flowers ($11.81 per pound; amazon.com)

A delicious loose-leaf tea to drink regularly, this product received an average 5-star rating from 1,002 Amazon customers.

2. Little Bit Luxe Loose Leaf Tea Box Set ($26.98; originally $45; nordstrom.com)

This luxurious infuser comes with two of the brand's favorite green tea — and it's on sale now.

3. Zyliss Milk Frother ($10; surlatable.com)

It's portable, compact and costs just $10. Not only that, but it's just the thing you need to make foamy lattés at home.

4. Gourmet Koffee Kult Dark Roast Coffee Beans ($24.99; amazon.com)

Another fan favorite on Amazon, this variety received 2,260 rave reviews from satisfied customers.

5. Ello Jane (16-ounce) Ceramic Mug ($14.99; target.com)

Perfect for the tea or coffee drinker, this stylish ceramic mug is comfortable to carry, has a sliding lid and keeps beverages warm.

For tech lovers

1. Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($29.99; amazon.com)

We recently reviewed this best-selling Bluetooth speaker — and we can't believe the amazing quality for just $29.99.

2. The Google Home Mini ($49; target.com)

More than 750 people have bought this trendy Google product from Target, giving it a 5-star rating in both quality and value.

3. Amazon Fire HD (16 GB) ($79.99; amazon.com)

A great gift for any adult, this was named the No. 1 best tablet for under $300 by Consumer Reports. In fact, it's nowhere near $300. It costs just $79.99 and was deemed an Amazon's Choice product.

For fitness lovers

1. Bowflex Select Tech Dumbbells ($259; amazon.com)

We reviewed these top-rated, adjustable dumbbells, which will save you tons of space at home.

2. DynaPro Resistance Bands (set of 5) ($10.99; walmart.com)

A great way to get some toning in while on the go, we're all for these genius resistance bands by DynaPro.

3. ProSource Premium Hexa 2-in-1 Sports Massager ($39.99; walmart.com)

Give them the gift of muscle pain relief with this stylish foam rolling set.

For chocolate lovers

1. MARS Chocolate and More Easter Spring Candy Variety Mix ($11.53; amazon.com)

A delicious mix of fun-size candy, this Easter-themed 110-piece bag of candy is the Amazon Choice option for the holiday.

2. Lindt Gold Bunny ($6.99; amazon.com)

A gold-wrapped Lindt milk chocolate bunny, this treat makes the perfect addition to anyone's Easter basket.

3. Ghirardelli Assorted Bunnies Gift Bag ($19.95; ghirardelli.com)

For something a bit more luxurious, we're turning to Ghirardelli. This season, the famous chocolate maker is serving up milk chocolate caramel bunnies. And, they sure are cute.

4. Ghirardelli Large Bue Egg Gift Box ($19.95; ghirardelli.com)

Another Ghirardelli pick, this pretty blue egg is packed with 12 solid milk chocolate eggs and 12 milk chocolate caramel eggs.