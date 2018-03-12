At least 39 dead as plane crashes at Kathmandu airport

Delhi (CNN) At least 39 people are dead after a plane crashed on the runway while landing at Tribhuvan Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, police spokesperson Manoj Neupane told CNN.

The aircraft, which belongs to US-Bangla Airlines, a privately owned Bangladeshi carrier, caught fire while landing at 2:15 p.m. local time, the police spokesman said.

The plane crashed after approaching the runway from the wrong end, an official told CNN.

Thirty-one bodies were recovered at the crash site, and eight others died in the hospitals they were taken to. There are now 23 people receiving treatment, Neupane said.

There were 71 passengers on the plane including the crew, said Kamrul Islam, the head of public relations for for US-Bangla.

The plane approached the runway from the wrong direction, according to the manager of the airport.

Rescuers at the airport in Kathmandu on Monday.

