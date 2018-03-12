(CNN) Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp has endured a setback in crucial by-elections as fears grow that Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous region.

Democrats won only two of four seats contested in the 70-seat Legislative Council and failed to regain their veto power in Sunday's vote, which was triggered when Beijing forced the disqualification of six lawmakers.

The election means that the pro-democracy camp now only holds 26 seats in the partially elected legislature, one short of being able to block bills.

"There was low voter turnout and the two pro-democracy candidates who won did so by a historically low margin," said Willy Lam, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"This reflects the popular feeling that President Xi Jinping is determined to squeeze Hong Kong and to go back on his early promises of allowing it autonomous powers," he added.