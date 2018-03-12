Forest fire in south India kills nine hikers at popular tourist spot

New Delhi (CNN) Nine people were killed in a forest fire in southern India after becoming trapped while hiking, police said Monday.

The fire began Sunday afternoon in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, sweeping quickly through the Kurangani hills area, a popular destination for tourists.

Around 39 people, the majority of whom were local families, were left trapped as a result of the fire, V. Baskaran, a senior police official said.

"Four men, four women and a girl child died in the fire. The rest are safe," added Baskaran.

Rescue efforts began Sunday, aided by the Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Management, with two helicopters helping to evacuate those stranded.

