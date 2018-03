(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May said it is "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the attempted killing of a former double agent

-- Porn star Stormy Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 "hush agreement" payment in order to tell her story about an alleged relationship with President Trump.

-- Trump defended the new White House plan on gun safety, specifically addressing his backpedal on raising the gun purchase age limit

-- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos struggled through some basic questions about schools in her home state in a "60 minutes" interview. Her performance alarmed White House officials , sources say.

-- A pair of explosions that left two people dead in Austin, Texas, appear to be connected , police say.

-- A third nor'easter in less than two weeks is expected to hit the Northeast on Monday night. New England will feel the brunt of this storm.

-- Bruno Mars was accused of cultural appropriation, and black celebrities have come to his defense

-- Future royal Meghan Markle joined Queen Elizabeth for the first time at an official public engagement.

-- Country star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage due to dehydration during a show in Ireland.

-- Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road again for their "OTR II" tour