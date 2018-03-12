Breaking News

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:07 PM ET, Mon March 12, 2018

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May said it is "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the attempted killing of a former double agent.
-- Porn star Stormy Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 "hush agreement" payment in order to tell her story about an alleged relationship with President Trump.
-- Trump defended the new White House plan on gun safety, specifically addressing his backpedal on raising the gun purchase age limit.
    -- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos struggled through some basic questions about schools in her home state in a "60 minutes" interview. Her performance alarmed White House officials, sources say.
    -- A pair of explosions that left two people dead in Austin, Texas, appear to be connected, police say.
    -- A third nor'easter in less than two weeks is expected to hit the Northeast on Monday night. New England will feel the brunt of this storm.
    -- Bruno Mars was accused of cultural appropriation, and black celebrities have come to his defense.
    -- Future royal Meghan Markle joined Queen Elizabeth for the first time at an official public engagement.
    -- Country star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage due to dehydration during a show in Ireland.
    -- Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road again for their "OTR II" tour.
    -- Fashion icon Givenchy, a pioneer in the industry and famous for styling Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," died at 91.