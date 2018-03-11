(CNN) A North Carolina man was arrested Friday in the October 1986 slaying of 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin in a case with personal connections to the leader of the Massachusetts State Police.

Michael Hand, 61, was arrested in Troutman, North Carolina, and accused of killing Gilpin, whose body was found in a makeshift grave in Myles Standish State Forest almost 32 years ago.

The cold case was particularly meaningful for Col. Kerry Gilpin, Tracy's sister and the current superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. Kerry Gilpin was 16 at the time of her sister's death.

"For the past three decades, we have remained hopeful that Tracy's murderer would be identified," Gilpin said in a statement. "The much-welcomed news of an arrest in the case leaves us cautiously optimistic that justice for Tracy is within reach."

Hand was apprehended by Massachusetts State Police and local authorities, according to a Massachusetts State Police news release. He is in custody in North Carolina and is expected to appear in court there Monday.